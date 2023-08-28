Woman arrested for DUI, drug possession after crashing into Rutherford County school property

The crash happened while schools were dismissing.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested for DUI and drug possession on school property after she hit a guardrail between Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zones on Thursday afternoon.

No students were injured, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

According to RCSO, 25-year-old Caitlyn Miller was stopped in a line of cars when she accelerated and partially exited the road.

“She was in the school zone between the middle and elementary schools as the schools were letting out,” Cpl. William Travis said. “She hit the guard rail on school property.”

Miller was charged with DUI and four counts of simple possession of fentanyl, heroin, Xanax, Oxycodone and marijuana. She was treated at the scene before she was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.

Miller has a hearing set for Nov. 7 in General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A customer said the post office threw away the dress she ordered for her bridal shower.
East Nashville post office throws out woman’s bridal dress
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
2 on-duty Drug Task Force officers hospitalized after crashing into 18-wheeler
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center
Teen dead after East Nashville shooting

Latest News

Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing...
Three mid-state emergency agencies to help with Louisiana wildfires
Showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week look dry.
First Alert Forecast: Some showers to start the week, then drying out
Nolensville Little League
Nolensville Little League World Series Team to be welcomed home with parade
Police said the man and around 20 other drivers in Dodge Chargers weaved in and out of...
MNPD Dodge Charger takeover