Woman arrested for DUI, drug possession after crashing into Rutherford County school property

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested for DUI and drug possession on school property after she hit a guardrail between Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zones on Thursday afternoon.

No students were injured, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

According to RCSO, 25-year-old Caitlyn Miller was stopped in a line of cars when she accelerated and partially exited the road.

“She was in the school zone between the middle and elementary schools as the schools were letting out,” Cpl. William Travis said. “She hit the guard rail on school property.”

Miller was charged with DUI and four counts of simple possession of fentanyl, heroin, Xanax, Oxycodone and marijuana. She was treated at the scene before she was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.

Miller has a hearing set for Nov. 7 in General Sessions Court.

