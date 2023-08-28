Three mid-state emergency agencies to help with Louisiana wildfires

The agencies formed a strike team at the request of the state of Louisiana.
Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing...
Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing wildfire threat.(Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Fire & Rescue (BFR) team, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Franklin Fire Department went to Louisiana to help with the wildfires.

According to BFR, more than 440 separate wildland fires are burning across Louisiana, resulting in evacuation orders in 17 parishes.

Crews and resources from the Middle Tennessee fire and rescue agencies formed a strike team in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request by the state of Louisiana.

“We ask that you keep our local personnel and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they respond to these unprecedented events in the Bayou State,” Brentwood Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post.

