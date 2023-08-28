Three mid-state emergency agencies to help with Louisiana wildfires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Fire & Rescue (BFR) team, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Franklin Fire Department went to Louisiana to help with the wildfires.

According to BFR, more than 440 separate wildland fires are burning across Louisiana, resulting in evacuation orders in 17 parishes.

Crews and resources from the Middle Tennessee fire and rescue agencies formed a strike team in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request by the state of Louisiana.

“We ask that you keep our local personnel and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they respond to these unprecedented events in the Bayou State,” Brentwood Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post.

