Tennessee Guardsmen to assist Lousiana crews battling ‘largest wildfire in state’s history’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee authorized the Tennessee National Guard to provide air-fighting support to crews battling wildfires in Louisiana.

On Monday, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Warner Ross announced two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters had departed to support responders battling the Tiger Island wildfire burning in Beauregard Parish. The wildfire is considered the largest in the state’s history, according to the Tennessee Department of Military.

The 12-person team flew out of the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Knoxville Monday morning. The crew will be based out of Esler for the next week or more, delivering hundreds of gallons of water from the air to fight the wildfires. The Blackhawks will source water from nearby sources and directly drop it in necessary areas.

Gov. Lee authorized the support in coordination with the Tennessee and Louisiana Emergency Management Agencies.

