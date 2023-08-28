Tennessee Association of Broadcasters gives WSMV4 ‘Best Public Service’ award

The Tennessee Association of Broadcasters awarded WSMV4 “Best Public Service” for its Troubled Waters series.
WSMV4 team accepts the award for public service from the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters....
WSMV4 team accepts the award for public service from the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters. Not pictured in this photo is the WSMV4 Investigates team, who spent countless hours of work on the Troubled Waters project.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates heard your complaints over homes that were repeatedly flooding, when they never had before, so we began digging.

Troubled Waters: Heightened risks reveals changes to the Middle Tennessee landscape, what’s causing the crisis, and the failures that’s letting it happen.

Your stories have been honored by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters for Best Public Service.

Read the Troubled Waters series here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

