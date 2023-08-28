Tennessee Association of Broadcasters gives WSMV4 ‘Best Public Service’ award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates heard your complaints over homes that were repeatedly flooding, when they never had before, so we began digging.

Troubled Waters: Heightened risks reveals changes to the Middle Tennessee landscape, what’s causing the crisis, and the failures that’s letting it happen.

Your stories have been honored by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters for Best Public Service.

Read the Troubled Waters series here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.