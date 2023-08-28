Teen nearly hit by gunfire at kitchen table after fight between Nashville neighbors turns violent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teenager was nearly shot while sitting at a kitchen table on Saturday after police say an argument between Nashville neighbors turned violent.

Metro Nashville police responded to 502 South Sixth St. on Saturday to investigate a shots-fired call. When they arrived, they found three women fighting in the parking lot, according to an arrest report.

Two of the women said they had an ongoing dispute with their neighbor, 26-year-old Brianna Roberson, whom they had confronted for allegedly harassing them.

The three women began arguing and at one point, Roberson pulled out a gun and began firing shots, police said.

One bullet traveled through the front door of one apartment, “narrowly missing a 15-year-old who was sitting at the kitchen table,” according to the report. A nearby vehicle was also hit by the gunfire.

Roberson claimed she fired shots out of self-defense, but police said they did not find any evidence to support her claim. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.