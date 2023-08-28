Teen nearly hit by gunfire at kitchen table after fight between Nashville neighbors turns violent

A bullet traveled through an apartment, nearly hitting a teen inside, police said.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teenager was nearly shot while sitting at a kitchen table on Saturday after police say an argument between Nashville neighbors turned violent.

Metro Nashville police responded to 502 South Sixth St. on Saturday to investigate a shots-fired call. When they arrived, they found three women fighting in the parking lot, according to an arrest report.

Two of the women said they had an ongoing dispute with their neighbor, 26-year-old Brianna Roberson, whom they had confronted for allegedly harassing them.

The three women began arguing and at one point, Roberson pulled out a gun and began firing shots, police said.

One bullet traveled through the front door of one apartment, “narrowly missing a 15-year-old who was sitting at the kitchen table,” according to the report. A nearby vehicle was also hit by the gunfire.

Roberson claimed she fired shots out of self-defense, but police said they did not find any evidence to support her claim. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman hit, killed by driver traveling in wrong direction, police say
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center
Teen dead after East Nashville shooting
A car crashed into a Nashville home, causing the house to go up in flames Sunday morning.
Car crash starts Nashville house fire, authorities say
Dodge Charger (generic)
Approximately 20 Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged

Latest News

Car crashes into house, explodes
‘It kept reigniting’: Neighbors witness car crashing into home, explosion
The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital with CPR in progress and she later died from...
Woman dead after car swept away due to flood waters
Innocent people are caught in the crossfire of a shootout, a car crashes into a home causing an...
Catch Up Quick
A Christian County woman died Sunday morning after her car was swept off the roadway due to...
Woman dies after driving into flooded area