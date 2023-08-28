TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Bristol teen

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Monday for a missing 16 year old girl out of Bristol.

The girl, Kiera Cross, is 5′7″ and weighs 120 pounds, TBI said. She was last seen on Aug. 27 wearing a blue tank top and black and white shorts with cheetah print slippers.

Those with information should call 423-989-5715 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

