TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Bristol teen
She was last seen on Aug. 27 wearing a blue tank top and black and white shorts with cheetah print slippers.
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Monday for a missing 16 year old girl out of Bristol.
The girl, Kiera Cross, is 5′7″ and weighs 120 pounds, TBI said. She was last seen on Aug. 27 wearing a blue tank top and black and white shorts with cheetah print slippers.
Those with information should call 423-989-5715 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
