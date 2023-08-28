Silver Alert issued for missing Rutherford County woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is enlisting the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of Rutherford County.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Loretta Lynn Massey, who was last seen leaving St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.

Massey is described as 5′1″ and 87 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, pink shorts, and yellow hospital socks.

She is believed to have a medical condition that could make it difficult for her to find her own way home.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 615-898-7770.

