Silver Alert issued for missing Rutherford County woman

The 58-year-old woman was last seen on August 26 leaving the hospital in Murfreesboro.
Loretta Lynn Massey, age 58.
Loretta Lynn Massey, age 58.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is enlisting the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of Rutherford County.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Loretta Lynn Massey, who was last seen leaving St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.

Massey is described as 5′1″ and 87 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, pink shorts, and yellow hospital socks.

She is believed to have a medical condition that could make it difficult for her to find her own way home.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 615-898-7770.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center
Teen dead after East Nashville shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman hit, killed by driver traveling in wrong direction, police say
A car crashed into a Nashville home, causing the house to go up in flames Sunday morning.
Car crash starts Nashville house fire, authorities say
Dodge Charger (generic)
Approximately 20 Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged

Latest News

Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli are in a runoff to become Nashville's next mayor.
Nashville mayoral candidates join WSMV 4's roundtable
Freddie O'Connell and Alice Rolli will face off in a runoff for Nashville mayor.
WSMV 4 hosting mayoral roundtable
Clarksville shooting
Clarksville shooting
Nolensville Little League
Nolensville to celebrate Little League World Series team