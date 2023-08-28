Protests erupt as House ends session, speaker silences Rep. Justin Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The second week of Tennessee’s legislative special session on public safety is off to a chaotic start as protests erupted during and after Monday’s house floor session at the state Capitol.

Those protests broke out after State Representative Justin Jones was silenced on the house floor by Speaker Cameron Sexton. This came after Sexton ruled Jones out of order for the second time during the session.

Under new rules passed for this special session, House Republicans used their supermajority to prevent Jones from speaking for the rest of the day. House Democrats walked out directly after the vote.

The gallery then began protesting and chanting “fascist” at Republican lawmakers that remained on the floor. Speaker Sexton ordered State Troopers to clear the gallery and dozens of officers rushed into the chamber.

Prior to the protests, the House was able to pass a number of bills including money for mental health resources, school safety grants and free gun locks. However, it’s unclear if they have any support to get these bills through the Senate.

Covenant School parents held a press conference Monday afternoon before the floor session to voice their frustration only four bills passed the Senate during the first week.

“The biggest insult to us is the fact that the Senate is refusing to take up the bills we have worked so hard with House leadership to get passed,” parent Melissa Alexander said. “Including the autopsy bill. This lack of action is a choice they are making and speaks volumes about their lack of compassion and their priority of personal agendas over the people of Tennessee.”

“We are now caught in the middle of a cold war between the House and the Senate at the cost of our family’s dignity,” parent Sarah Shoop Neumann said. “We have the potential for safer, brighter schools for our children. But, that takes boldness from our elected officials to speak out for what is right.”

The House and Senate both adjourned and are in recess until Tuesday.

Governor Bill Lee’s office also released a statement about the special session:

“As we’ve said, Governor Lee has been in constant communication with members of the General Assembly and continues to offer his full support as the legislative process moves forward. Most recently, our office provided a list of bills to the speakers of both chambers to help facilitate conversations in the days ahead. Since calling the special session in April, the Governor has worked with legislators for months to bring forward a number of public safety solutions. We’re encouraged that several of the Governor’s proposals are moving in both chambers.”

