Post office fails to deliver East Nashville mom’s scholarship check, driver’s license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across East Nashville are coming forward saying the post office is not delivering packages to their homes.

It’s a problem WSMV4 exposed not even a week ago. One East Nashville mom said her family is missing scholarship money, hospital checks, and even a driver’s license.

Tawana Mitchhart has a mailbox outside her front door. But to get her mail she must get in her car, drive to the East Nashville post office, park, and walk to her new PO box. All that to find nothing inside the box itself.

Finding nothing is the reason she got the box in the first place. Mitchhart said she’s been missing packages and letters for weeks after they weren’t delivered to their Shelby Avenue home.

“Right now, I’m still waiting on a scholarship check for my daughter, a check from the hospital for me and her driver’s license,” said Mitchhart.

She and her husband also run their own businesses. Mitchhart said they are missing materials to get packages out to their customers on time.

“This is the postal service, we pay to use business services with them, and we are not getting that,” she said.

Mitchhart is not alone. Last week WSMV4 spoke with Kristin Lattrel whose bridal dress was never delivered to her home. Come to find out the USPS admitted they threw it away due to shipper instructions.

“It was an expensive dress that they just threw away,” said Lattrel. “I could get no one to talk to me.”

WSMV4 reached out to the USPS again to see if there was a pattern of complaints, they recorded from the Woodland Street location.

The USPS responded in a statement saying:

USPS gladly works on specific issues from the community when brought to our attention. In this case, the package was handled according to how the sender paid for it. For assistance, customers can go to Welcome | USPS and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage or utilize this direct web address: Contact Us | USPS Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.

Mitchhart said she’s been pushing for answers herself. She’s gone to the East Nashville post office four times to talk with managers. With no luck, she filed a complaint for one of her missing packages, but at this point, she said she has no hope.

“I don’t want to place the blame, I don’t know where the blame lies,” said Mitchhart. “But there is a problem with this post office.”

