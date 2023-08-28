Pennsylvania man killed in I-40 crash in Dickson County

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Pennsylvania man was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 East in Dickson County.

Jeremy Summers, 50, was killed in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by 23-year-old Braylon Woods, was traveling east on I-40 when it merged through two lanes of traffic, hitting a guardrail with its front end, according to THP’s preliminary report. THP said the Charger began to spin after another vehicle hit it and then came to rest in the middle lane.

THP said Summers’ 2019 Ford Fusion then smashed into the Charger, killing the 50-year-old. Summers was not wearing a seatbelt, according to THP.

Woods was injured in the crash and faces charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

