Nolensville Little League World Series Team to be welcomed home with parade

There will be a player meet and greet and autographs.
Nolensville Little League
Nolensville Little League
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League World Series Team will be welcomed home with a parade.

On Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m., a parade will start at the Nolensville Historic School and will travel along the greenway behind the Rec Center, across Stonebrook Boulevard and along Mill Creek into the Nolensville Park.

The parade will celebrate the Nolensville Little League World Series team’s many accomplishments including:

  • District 7 Champions
  • Tennessee State Champions
  • Southeast Region Champions
  • 4th place in the United States Little League World Series

Players will be in golf carts, and everyone is encouraged to join along the greenway to cheer for them.

