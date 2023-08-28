Nolensville to celebrate Little League World Series team
The LLWS team will be honored during a parade, followed by a player meet-and-greet.
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League World Series team made a historic run to Williamsport this year and the town is showing them its appreciation.
On Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m., the town is throwing a parade for the little leaguers and their coaches. It will start at the Nolensville Historic School and move along the greenway behind the Recreation Center, across Stonebrook Boulevard, and along Mill Creek into Nolensville Park.
The parade will celebrate the Nolensville Little League World Series team’s many accomplishments including:
- District 7 Champions
- Tennessee State Champions
- Southeast Region Champions
- 4th place in the United States Little League World Series
Players will be in golf carts, and everyone is encouraged to join along the greenway to cheer for them.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.