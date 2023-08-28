Nashville shooting sends man to hospital
MNPD officers responded to the shooting early Monday morning near Marley’s Market and Restaurant.
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Lafayette Street in the Napier neighborhood area early Monday morning.
The man was shot near Marley’s Market and Restaurant, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
He is expected to live through his injuries.
No suspects are in custody.
