Missing Rutherford County woman found safe in Nashville

She was believed to have a medical condition that could make it difficult for her to find her own way home.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Silver Alert for a missing Rutherford County woman has been canceled after she was found safe in Nashville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Loretta Lynn Massey this weekend when she went missing after leaving St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

She was believed to have a medical condition that made it difficult for her to find her own way home.

