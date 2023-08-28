Missing Rutherford County woman found safe in Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Silver Alert for a missing Rutherford County woman has been canceled after she was found safe in Nashville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Loretta Lynn Massey this weekend when she went missing after leaving St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

She was believed to have a medical condition that made it difficult for her to find her own way home.

Happy to report that Loretta has been located in Nashville, and is safe. pic.twitter.com/bDueXW8CTY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 28, 2023

