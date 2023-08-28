Missing Rutherford County woman found safe in Nashville
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Silver Alert for a missing Rutherford County woman has been canceled after she was found safe in Nashville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Loretta Lynn Massey this weekend when she went missing after leaving St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
She was believed to have a medical condition that made it difficult for her to find her own way home.
