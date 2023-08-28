Man urinates on hot dog vendor from Jason Aldean’s rooftop, police say

Police said the victim is looking to press charges.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after allegedly urinating from the rooftop of a Nashville bar and hitting a man on the street below.

Just before midnight, Thomas Benefield, 22, was cited for public indecency and assault. The arrest report states after the victim was “splashed in the face and his body with fluid,” he looked up to see Benefield urinating on him from Jason Aldeans’ rooftop.

The report states security also saw Benefield urinating from the roof and removed him from the bar. Benefield admitted to police he had urinated on the rooftop but that “there is no way that it reached him.”

Police said the victim is looking to press charges against Benefield, who was taken into custody for his citations on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

