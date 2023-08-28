Man flown to hospital after domestic shooting in Montgomery Co.

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being shot in a domestic dispute in Montgomery County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says early Monday morning, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Rowdy Trail.

They found a man who was shot in the chest, and he was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s condition.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged 66-year-old Toni McGee with aggravated assault.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation. No other information is available for release at this time,” MCSO said.

