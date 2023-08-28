Judge approves the use of signs and banners during special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A judge has moved to remove a special session restriction regarding signs in hearings that led to a lawsuit against the Tennessee House.

Procedural rules and restrictions were enforced as special session began last week, among those being the prohibited use of signs during meetings. Now, that ban has been lifted.

The approval comes nearly a week after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three women who were removed from the Tennessee House chambers. Allison Polidor, Erica Bowton and Maryam Abolfazli were dismissed from the room after displaying signs before the subcommittee.

The ACLU said they considered their removal a free speech violation.

The lawsuit was filed against Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, House Clerk Tammy Letzler, Sergeant of Arms Bobby Trotter, and Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry.

One day later, the state filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Read the full judge ruling here:

