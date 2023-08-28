‘It kept reigniting’: Neighbors witness car crashing into home, explosion

Neighbors revealed the person staying in the home was a traveling nurse who had only lived there for a month.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car crashed into a North Nashville home and burst into flames.

The car crashed into a home at 1630 12th Ave. N. around a.m. on Sunday. The house was empty at the time of the crash.

One neighbor believes the car hit a gas line which caused the home to go up in flames.

Jamarion Urquhart and his mother Sabrina said they first heard a loud bang and then an argument.

“I looked out my window and the house was on fire,” Jamarion said.

Jamarion said a travel nurse, who had been staying in the home as an Airbnb for about a month, got into an argument with people next to a car.

“They walked out of the Airbnb and all I heard was ‘no, no, don’t call the police.’” Jamarion said.

After they argued, Jamarion said he heard a boom and a loud explosion.

“I assumed the car exploded and more firefighters came out,” Jamarion said.

While crews battled the fire, three firefighters were taken to a local hospital for heat-related illnesses and one for a minor burn.

After the explosion, Jamarion woke up his mother Sabrina.

Sabrina said she saw fire shooting out of the roof.

“Several times they tried to put it out,” Sabrina said. “But it kept reigniting.”

No one was hurt during the crash, fire or explosion.

The American Red Cross is helping the two adults whose home was affected by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

