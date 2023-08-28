Here’s why you may hear a siren in Nashville on Monday

“Please note you may not hear the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings,” NFD added.
Two Nashville tornado sirens are inoperable ahead of a severe weather threat.
Two Nashville tornado sirens are inoperable ahead of a severe weather threat.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is reminding the public that a tornado siren site growl test will happen Monday afternoon.

NFD says a vendor with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management will conduct a growl test on a siren site between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.

The siren is located near Crieve Hall Elementary. The selected testing time allows schools to dismiss and students to leave campus, NFD said.

