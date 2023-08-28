Here’s why you may hear a siren in Nashville on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is reminding the public that a tornado siren site growl test will happen Monday afternoon.

NFD says a vendor with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management will conduct a growl test on a siren site between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.

The siren is located near Crieve Hall Elementary. The selected testing time allows schools to dismiss and students to leave campus, NFD said.

“Please note you may not hear the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings,” NFD added.

Community Reminder: OEM to Test Tornado Siren Site. https://t.co/mSCVuYqfz1 pic.twitter.com/VHCQjhxdi2 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 28, 2023

