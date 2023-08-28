First Alert Forecast: Leftover showers throughout the day

Most areas will be mostly dry but others could see downpours on Monday.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Be sure to take that umbrella with you as you head out the door this Monday morning.

Some lingering showers and storms will be the main weather story to start off the work week.  It’s not going to rain all day, and some spots will see the day stay mostly dry.  If you do see a storm, we could have a nice downpour with it.  It will otherwise be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

I can’t totally rule out a leftover shower for Tuesday, but most of the area will stay dry as we try and break up those clouds.  Highs Tuesday will stay in the low to mid-80s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

MID-WEEK

More all-day sunshine can be expected on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-80s.  We’ll stay in the mid-80s on Thursday with a few afternoon clouds.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

Friday looks warmer and slightly more humid, with temperatures in the upper 80s for the afternoon.  A mostly sunny sky hangs with us all day Friday.

The weekend is in great shape right now with plenty of sun for Saturday and Sunday along with temperatures back near and into the 90s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center
Teen dead after East Nashville shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman hit, killed by driver traveling in wrong direction, police say
A car crashed into a Nashville home, causing the house to go up in flames Sunday morning.
Car crash starts Nashville house fire, authorities say
Dodge Charger (generic)
Approximately 20 Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged

Latest News

WSMV temps
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Some showers to start the week, then drying out
WSMV FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday morning first alert forecast