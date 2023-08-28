First Alert Forecast: Leftover showers throughout the day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Be sure to take that umbrella with you as you head out the door this Monday morning.

Some lingering showers and storms will be the main weather story to start off the work week. It’s not going to rain all day, and some spots will see the day stay mostly dry. If you do see a storm, we could have a nice downpour with it. It will otherwise be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

I can’t totally rule out a leftover shower for Tuesday, but most of the area will stay dry as we try and break up those clouds. Highs Tuesday will stay in the low to mid-80s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

MID-WEEK

More all-day sunshine can be expected on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-80s. We’ll stay in the mid-80s on Thursday with a few afternoon clouds.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

Friday looks warmer and slightly more humid, with temperatures in the upper 80s for the afternoon. A mostly sunny sky hangs with us all day Friday.

The weekend is in great shape right now with plenty of sun for Saturday and Sunday along with temperatures back near and into the 90s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.