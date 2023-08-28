First Alert Forecast: Heat break this week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A nice break in the extreme heat this week with unseasonably mild weather all week. A few showers are possible through tomorrow.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

Tonight mostly cloudy with a shower or two, low near 70.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, clouds will win out for most. There will be a little more sunshine over far northwestern Middle Tennessee. A shower or two will be possible at anytime, generally southeast of Nashville.

Because of the cloud cover, temperatures will be well below average again tomorrow, in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s for highs.

Tomorrow night looks cooler. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the low-mid 60s.

Highs will be in the 80s until Saturday and Sunday. (wsmv)

DRY WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY:

Tropical Storm Idalia is nearing the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, its forecast track takes it into Florida on Wednesday and then along the South Carolina coast on Thursday. Therefore, rain is not expected from the storm here. Instead, Idalia will strengthen a northerly breeze then for us, which will help drop our humidity.

With that said, expect less humid air and more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. The morning lows will be in the mid 60s and afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s.

Friday will be hotter, but seasonably so, in the upper 80s under a party cloudy sky.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Heat will begin building again this weekend. We’ll have low 90s for highs on Saturday and Sunday. Monday will be even hotter, in the mid 90s in Nashville. No rain expected at this time, the sky will be partly cloudy.

