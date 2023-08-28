First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & cooler start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Unseasonably mild weather is in store all week. A few showers are possible today & tomorrow.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEK:

Today & tomorrow, clouds will win out for most. There will be a little more sunshine over far northwestern Middle Tennessee. A shower or two will be possible at anytime, generally southeast of Nashville. A few thunderstorms will even be possible today over southeastern Middle Tennessee.

Because of the cloud cover, temperatures will be well below average today & tomorrow, in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s for highs.

Tonight will be mild, but pleasant.

Tomorrow night looks even cooler. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the low-mid 60s.

We’re of course monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia and where that will go, nearing the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, its forecast track takes it into Florida on Wednesday and then along the South Carolina coast on Thursday. Therefore, rain is not expected from the storm here. Instead, Idalia will strengthen a northerly breeze then for us, which will help drop our humidity.

With that said, expect less humid air and more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather will unseasonably warm mild this week for the Mid State. (WSMV)

Friday will be hotter, but seasonably so, in the upper 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Heat will begin building again this weekend. We’ll have low 90s for highs on Saturday and Sunday. Monday will be even hotter, in the mid 90s in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.