‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in property crime

By Walter Murphy
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two other people are injured following a shooting in downtown Memphis on Sunday morning.

“The girl tried to run while they shot all around her car,” one man who lives near the corner where the shooting happened told Action News 5. “There are bullet holes on every building on the main street where people eat and shop every single day.”

Officers responded to the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. on South Main Street, and over the course of the investigation discovered a reason to believe the attack was targeted. 

“This is what we wake up to on a Sunday morning because they’re allowed to do it in this city,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “Criminals run this city.”

Just two weeks ago another shooting at what residents have started calling “pop-up parties” injured eight people on BB King and Gayoso.

That same shooting was the catalyst that started the new Traffic Control Plan to curb violent crime in the downtown entertainment district.

“They step up their police presence and just what I thought would happen,” said the man who witnessed the shooting early Sunday morning. “It pushes more of the crime and pop-up parties away from Beale Street into our neighborhoods.”

The Memphis Police Department released this statement to our newsroom regarding that new plan:

MPD has no suspect information at this time but did release this photo of the getaway car they think was used in the shooting.

The downtown man who feels like the neighborhood is going downhill said he’s ready for the police to step-up and fix the issues.

“They need to chase and hunt these people down who are doing it and put an end to it,” he told Action News 5. “It’s reckless and ridiculous. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen in other cities.”

If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman hit, killed by driver traveling in wrong direction, police say
Dodge Charger (generic)
Nearly two dozen Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center
Teen dead after East Nashville shooting
A car crashed into a Nashville home, causing the house to go up in flames Sunday morning.
Car crash starts Nashville house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Weather will unseasonably warm mild this week for the Mid State.
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & cooler start to the week
Two Nashville tornado sirens are inoperable ahead of a severe weather threat.
Here’s why you may hear a siren in Nashville on Monday
WSMV4 team accepts the award for public service from the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters....
Tennessee Association of Broadcasters gives WSMV4 ‘Best Public Service’ award
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Pennsylvania man killed in I-40 crash in Dickson County