‘Cranes all over the place’: Vanderbilt responds to stadium renovation critics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt and college football fans took to social media on Saturday to criticize renovations happening at FirstBank Stadium.

Videos posted online show cranes holding up the Commodore’s scoreboard, and Hawaii’s visitor team locker rooms being hosted in tents, among a concourse that resembles a construction site. FirstBank Stadium is undergoing planned, extensive updates, aimed at making the fan experience much better at Vanderbilt football games.

Fans tweeted the current stadium has “cranes all over the place,” stating the experience was less than ideal.

WSMV4 reached out to Vanderbilt officials, who said they are hoping fans will be patient as it works to renovate the stadium.

“We appreciate Commodore Nation’s patience this fall as we reimagine FirstBank Stadium and the future of Vanderbilt Athletics. We are forging ahead with the progress our student-athletes, staff and fans deserve,” Vanderbilt Athletics said in a statement. “There will be temporary inconveniences that accompany such a huge undertaking. We are working to provide the best fan experience possible, and we encourage fans to complete the postgame surveys emailed to each ticket holder after they attend a game.”

Vanderbilt isn’t the first school to renovate its football stadium during its season. Missouri and Arkansas have done so within the last decade.

The Southeastern Conference is aware of the renovations. Commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance at Saturday night’s season opener.

Vanderbilt beat Hawaii in its home opener 35-28. Vanderbilt Athletics announced that a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold for the game will go to the Maui wildfire recovery efforts.

Interesting look as Vanderbilt’s makeshift scoreboard is swaying in the wind pic.twitter.com/VmTPokHlYy — Robbie Weinstein (@rwweinstein) August 26, 2023

I’M AT THE FOOTBALL GAME

I’M AT THE ACTIVE CONTRUCTION SITE

I’M AT THE COMBINATION FOOTBALL GAME AND ACTIVE CONSTRUCTION SITE pic.twitter.com/HI0aKaYliB — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 27, 2023

I didn’t think Vandy Stadium could look any more embarrassing…. Cranes all over the place, a laughable attendance and can’t get their make shift clock system to work….. amateur hour on west end — MyALL_Network (@MyALL_Network) August 27, 2023

