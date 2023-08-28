‘Cranes all over the place’: Vanderbilt responds to stadium renovation critics

Cranes were seen holding up the stadium’s scoreboard on Saturday night as the Commodores took on Hawaii in its home opener.
Vanderbilt's scoreboard is held up cranes during its season opener against Hawaii.
Vanderbilt's scoreboard is held up cranes during its season opener against Hawaii.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt and college football fans took to social media on Saturday to criticize renovations happening at FirstBank Stadium.

Videos posted online show cranes holding up the Commodore’s scoreboard, and Hawaii’s visitor team locker rooms being hosted in tents, among a concourse that resembles a construction site. FirstBank Stadium is undergoing planned, extensive updates, aimed at making the fan experience much better at Vanderbilt football games.

Fans tweeted the current stadium has “cranes all over the place,” stating the experience was less than ideal.

WSMV4 reached out to Vanderbilt officials, who said they are hoping fans will be patient as it works to renovate the stadium.

“We appreciate Commodore Nation’s patience this fall as we reimagine FirstBank Stadium and the future of Vanderbilt Athletics. We are forging ahead with the progress our student-athletes, staff and fans deserve,” Vanderbilt Athletics said in a statement. “There will be temporary inconveniences that accompany such a huge undertaking. We are working to provide the best fan experience possible, and we encourage fans to complete the postgame surveys emailed to each ticket holder after they attend a game.”

Vanderbilt isn’t the first school to renovate its football stadium during its season. Missouri and Arkansas have done so within the last decade.

The Southeastern Conference is aware of the renovations. Commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance at Saturday night’s season opener.

Vanderbilt beat Hawaii in its home opener 35-28. Vanderbilt Athletics announced that a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold for the game will go to the Maui wildfire recovery efforts.

