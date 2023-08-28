Clarksville animal care center closed due to water main break

MCACC says its plan is to restore water and reopen on Tuesday.
Dog and cat generic
Dog and cat generic(Geraint Rowland / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An animal care center in Clarksville is closed to the public on Monday due to a water main break.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control says a water main ruptured on Riverside Drive and Spring Street near the shelter.

The shelter has been without water service since early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson. The estimated time of restoration is unknown at this time.

MCACC says its plan is to reopen Tuesday morning, however, if the water is not restored by then, another update will be shared. The shelter says a contingency plan is in place for the animals impacted by this water main break.

