3 people flee from crash involving semi-truck, car in Coopertown

Joe Dowlen Road is expected to be closed until about 6 p.m. while the wreckage is cleared.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people fled the scene of a crash after a car collided with a tractor-trailer in Coopertown, according to Smokey Barn News.

SBN reports three occupants of the car fled into the nearby woods after crashing with the semi-truck on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Joe Dowlen Road at about 3:30 p.m. Police told SBN one of the occupants may be injured and they’re searching the area.

Joe Dowlen Road is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. while the wreckage is cleared.

Three occupants of a passenger car that collided with a tractor-trailer fled on foot and into the woods after the crash.

Posted by SmokeyBarn.com's Robertson County Daily on Monday, August 28, 2023

