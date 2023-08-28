3 people flee from crash involving semi-truck, car in Coopertown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people fled the scene of a crash after a car collided with a tractor-trailer in Coopertown, according to Smokey Barn News.

SBN reports three occupants of the car fled into the nearby woods after crashing with the semi-truck on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Joe Dowlen Road at about 3:30 p.m. Police told SBN one of the occupants may be injured and they’re searching the area.

Joe Dowlen Road is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. while the wreckage is cleared.

