Woman hit, killed by driver traveling in wrong direction, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed by a driver who was going the wrong way, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Madeline Rutledge, 24, was driving on Interstate 65 North just before 3 a.m. when her vehicle was hit head-on by another driver. Shakiyla Smith, 26, was traveling in the wrong direction at the time of the crash, according to police.

Rutledge was transported and died shortly after arriving at Skyline Medical Center.

Smith was left critically injured and remains hospitalized. Police said charges remain pending against Smith as the investigation continues.

