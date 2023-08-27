Vanderbilt Athletics helps Maui fire recovery with football ticket sales

Fans explained why coming to the season opener could help hundreds.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University wrapped up their season-opening game against University of Hawaii Saturday night, a game fans said was about more than wins and losses.

Vanderbilt Athletics announced that a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold in their first game will go to the Maui wildfire recovery efforts. Fans said this makes it more than just a game.

“I feel like the state really, really came together and tried to help,” University of Hawaii Head Coach Timmy Chang said.

He said the team watched support pouring in from all over the world, while hundreds of people in Maui face the aftermath of devastating wildfires.

“It was just really concerning because it’s so far away, and I really didn’t feel like there was something I could do,” Vanderbilt Senior Michael Dacosta said. “Vandy is taking a portion of those proceeds to make sure we can help support them.”

The money from hundreds of tickets will go to relief foundations to help rebuild and support the island of Maui.

“With Hawaii being here, that brings this all home just a little bit, and I hope we have a good moment of silence so everyone can focus on our fellow citizens and human beings who have suffered so much in Hawaii,” attendee Ernie Sykes said.

“Hopefully this brings home just how devastating this is and how much help the people in Hawaii really do need and get people like myself and my family motivated to do more to help,” he said.

The ticket money will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation and the Maui Strong Fund.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

