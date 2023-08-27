Two injured after 40 rounds of shots fired near I-65

Two cars were shot at, including a stolen SUV out of Antioch.
Police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) are working to identify the people responsible for shooting at cars on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near the I-65 entrance ramp.

The shootings happened around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday and resulted in two crashes and two people shot.

The shooting left the driver of a stolen Honda Pilot SUV, 24-year-old Diandre Starks, critically hurt. A patrol officer pulled Starks out of the flaming Honda. Officers found gunshot wounds on Starks and gave him care until a Nashville Fire Department ambulance rushed him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to police, the Honda Starks was driving was stolen from Claircrest Drive in Antioch on the night of Aug. 21.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee that had two people inside was also shot. The 23-year-old driver of the Jeep said he was about to get on the interstate when he heard gunshots. After he heard those, he ducked, accelerated and crashed on the entrance ramp.

Neither occupant of the Jeep was hurt.

Later Sunday morning, a 23-year-old man from Georgia was dropped off at Centennial Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police said he was expected to be okay. He said he did not see who was shooting.

According to police, at least 40 rounds from at least two different guns were fired.

Anyone who has any information about the shootings is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

