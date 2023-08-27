Teen dead after East Nashville shooting

The teenager was found with gunshot wounds in a field.
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center
One was hospitalized after shooting near McFerrin Community Center(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old is dead after they were found shot in a field at McFerrin Community Center in East Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Paul Nicholas Reed, who lived on Richmond Hill Drive, died shortly after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The investigation showed Reed went to the community center in a car with other people. The car stayed in the parking lot for awhile before several people, including Reed, got out of it.

Reed ran for a short while before collapsing. The car then drove away from the area.

Police ask anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

