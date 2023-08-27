Robber steals pills at CVS pharmacy in Franklin County

DECHERD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Decherd Police Department (DPD) is looking for a person who robbed a CVS pharmacy at gunpoint.

The robbery happened on Saturday afternoon around 4:50. A subject wearing a black hoodie, mask and gloves ran into the store and went straight to the back pharmacy counter. There, the suspect demanded oxycodone pills from the pharmacist, according to DPD.

The workers were not able to comply due to security measures in place, according to DPD.

The suspect then ran around the counter, grabbed several bottles and stuffed them into a backpack. They then ran out of the store, DPD said in a release.

According to DPD, the suspect was seen entering and leaving the store from Waggoner Creek.

DPD is asking those who may have any information matching the suspect’s description to call Franklin County Communications at 931-967-2331 or DPD at 931-962-1675.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.