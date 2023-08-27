Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into trees in Whites Creek
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old Pennsylvania man died after a crash on Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in Whites Creek.
The man was driving west toward I-24 when he drove off the road and into the trees.
He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.
There was also a passenger in the vehicle, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said there was no evidence of impairment at the scene.
