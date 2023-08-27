Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into trees in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old Pennsylvania man died after a crash on Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in Whites Creek.

The man was driving west toward I-24 when he drove off the road and into the trees.

He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said there was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.