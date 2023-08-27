One person dead in single-vehicle crash in Nashville
Police said one person was also injured in the crash.
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead, and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash in Nashville Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Blue Hole Road.
No other information was immediately released.
