One person critically injured following shooting, suspect still on the run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a shooting near Interstate 65 Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near I-65 and the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp. The suspect is not in custody, and the adult victim was left with critical injuries, according to MNPD.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

