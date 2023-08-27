Kentucky man identified as kayaker found dead on Caney Fork River

CANEY FORK RIVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smith County Rescue Squad (SCRS) found a kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the Caney Fork River on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), 65-year-old Jerry Ozmon, of Scottsville, Kentucky, was kayaking with his family on the river near the I-40 rest area when they stopped on a gravel bar. The group was leaving the bar to continue their float around 5 p.m. when Ozmon became caught in the current and flipped his kayak.

Ozmon was reportedly not wearing a life jacket at the time and was transported by the SCRS to Riverview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The SCRS said according to generation information, at least two generators were running at the same time. The generators control the amount of water released into the river from the Center Hill dam, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“We say this over & over, please, please wear your life jackets and especially when there is heavy generation,” the Smith County Rescue Squad said. “Please remember the family involved in your prayers.”

The TWRA reports this is the 20th boating-related death in Tennessee in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.