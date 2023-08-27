Kayaker found dead on Caney Fork River

Officials found the kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the bank.
Officials found the kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the bank of Caney Fork River
Officials found the kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the bank of Caney Fork River(Smith County Rescue Squad)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANEY FORK RIVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smith County Rescue Squad (SCRS) found a kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the Caney Fork River on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers were called to Caney Fork just before 5 p.m. When the rescue squad arrived, they took the kayaker back to Happy Hollow boat ramp to wait for medical personnel.

The kayaker died, according to the SCRS.

SCRS said according to generation information, at least two generators were running at the same time.  The generators control the amount of water released into the river from Center Hill dam, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“We say this over & over, please, please wear your life jackets and especially when there is heavy generation,” The Smith County Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post. “Please remember the family involved in your prayers.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer said the post office threw away the dress she ordered for her bridal shower.
East Nashville post office throws out woman’s bridal dress
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair
An investigation is underway after armed men robbed a Brentwood jewelry store, police said.
Investigation underway after armed men rob Brentwood jewelry store
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Vanderbilt football helps Hawaii wildfire recovery
Vanderbilt Athletics helps Maui fire recovery with football ticket sales
Vanderbilt football helps Hawaii wildfire recovery
Vanderbilt football helps Hawaii wildfire recovery
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: An unsettled end to the weekend
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
Armed robber on the run in Franklin County