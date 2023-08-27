Kayaker found dead on Caney Fork River

CANEY FORK RIVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smith County Rescue Squad (SCRS) found a kayaker overturned and unresponsive on the Caney Fork River on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers were called to Caney Fork just before 5 p.m. When the rescue squad arrived, they took the kayaker back to Happy Hollow boat ramp to wait for medical personnel.

The kayaker died, according to the SCRS.

SCRS said according to generation information, at least two generators were running at the same time. The generators control the amount of water released into the river from Center Hill dam, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“We say this over & over, please, please wear your life jackets and especially when there is heavy generation,” The Smith County Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post. “Please remember the family involved in your prayers.”

