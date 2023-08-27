First Alert Forecast: Some showers to start the week, then drying out

Monday will start off with showers for some, but the rest of the week looks mostly dry
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers will develop overnight for some and will last through parts of Monday

Showers will develop after midnight especially for areas along and East of I-65. Impacts will be felt throughout the morning commute for some on Monday. By the afternoon, rain becomes more isolated. Highs will range from the low to middle 80s.

Showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week look dry.
Showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week look dry.(WSMV)

An isolated shower remains possible on Tuesday, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will continue to hold in the middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar. Highs will once again be in the 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will be a breezy day with wind gusts over 20mph at times.

NEXT WEEKEND

Friday through Sunday will be much warmer temperature wise. Upper 80s and lower 90s are expected each day. Dry conditions will last for this stretch of days as high pressure dominates the region.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

