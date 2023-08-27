Driver hits parked fire truck on I-65

Crews were working a single-vehicle crash when the fire truck was struck.
Millersville fire truck hit on I-65
Millersville fire truck hit on I-65
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pickup truck driver on I-65 crashed into a Millersville fire truck while first responders were working a crash, according to Smokey Barn News.

Fire crews were working a single-car crash on Saturday when the driver in crashed into the parked fire truck.

The Millersville Fire Department said no one was hurt.

“Please remember to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.” Millersville Fire Department said to Smokey Barn News.

Under Tennessee law, drivers are required to move over and slow down for first responders and construction crews on the side of the highway. Last year, a TDOT worker was hit and killed along I-55.

