Driver hits parked fire truck on I-65

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pickup truck driver on I-65 crashed into a Millersville fire truck while first responders were working a crash, according to Smokey Barn News.

Fire crews were working a single-car crash on Saturday when the driver in crashed into the parked fire truck.

The Millersville Fire Department said no one was hurt.

“Please remember to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.” Millersville Fire Department said to Smokey Barn News.

Under Tennessee law, drivers are required to move over and slow down for first responders and construction crews on the side of the highway. Last year, a TDOT worker was hit and killed along I-55.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.