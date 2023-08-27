Clarksville police investigate shooting at local bar

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot at a Clarksville bar.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight at Tippers Neighborhood Pub on Tiny Town Road. One victim was discovered with a gunshot wound in his lower chest and was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. His condition is unknown.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.

