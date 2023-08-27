Clarksville police investigate shooting at local bar
Police responded to a fight and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound.
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot at a Clarksville bar.
At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a fight at Tippers Neighborhood Pub on Tiny Town Road. One victim was discovered with a gunshot wound in his lower chest and was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. His condition is unknown.
Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.
