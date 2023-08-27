Car crash starts Nashville house fire, authorities say

Three firefighters were transported, two for heat-related illnesses and one for a minor burn.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said a Nashville home caught fire after a car crashed into it Sunday morning.

Crews were initially called to 1630 12th Ave. N. for reports of a car hitting a home. When they arrived, authorities said they found the crash led to a house fire. The car that hit the home was found empty when crews arrived.

The home’s occupants were not injured, and the American Red Cross will assist the two adults affected by the fire, according to NFD.

