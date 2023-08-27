Car crash starts Nashville house fire, authorities say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said a Nashville home caught fire after a car crashed into it Sunday morning.

Crews were initially called to 1630 12th Ave. N. for reports of a car hitting a home. When they arrived, authorities said they found the crash led to a house fire. The car that hit the home was found empty when crews arrived.

Three firefighters were transported, two for heat-related illnesses and one for a minor burn.

The home’s occupants were not injured, and the American Red Cross will assist the two adults affected by the fire, according to NFD.

