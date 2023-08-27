Approximately 20 Dodge Chargers attempt I-24 East takeover, man charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police said a man was charged after he and approximately 20 other drivers attempted to take over Interstate 24 East.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Carl Jackson, 29, was among the nearly two dozen Dodge Charger drivers lined along the right shoulder of I-24. The drivers soon began weaving in and out of traffic and nearly caused multiple collisions, according to police.

Officers activated their police lights and sirens in an attempt to disperse the drivers, and Jackson eventually pulled over after driving for several miles.

Police said a number of the vehicles had red stickers that spelled out the letters “NGE,” which Jackson told police stands for “Nash Gang Elites.” Various documents pertaining to “NGE” were found in Jackson’s vehicle, including monthly dues owed and membership documents.

Jackson was charged with aggravated reckless driving and obstructing a roadway. He was released from custody Sunday morning.

