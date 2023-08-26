Vanderbilt game delayed due to lightning
Per game policy, when lighting is detected within eight miles of the stadium a game will temporarily be suspended.
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The game between Vanderbilt and Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors has been delayed due to lightning.
According to Vanderbilt Athletics, per game policy, when lightning is detected within eight miles of the FirstBank Stadium, a game will be suspended.
Vanderbilt Athletics said the game will begin an hour and 15 minutes from the time they tweeted at 6:47 p.m. with 50 minutes allowed for the teams to warm up.
