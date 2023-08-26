Vanderbilt game delayed due to lightning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The game between Vanderbilt and Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors has been delayed due to lightning.

According to Vanderbilt Athletics, per game policy, when lightning is detected within eight miles of the FirstBank Stadium, a game will be suspended.

Vanderbilt Athletics said the game will begin an hour and 15 minutes from the time they tweeted at 6:47 p.m. with 50 minutes allowed for the teams to warm up.

Once we have all clear from lightning, the game will begin in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with 50 minutes allowed for teams to warm up. — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) August 26, 2023

