Two handguns recovered following alleged fight involving two teens, man and mother

Mt. Juliet police said the woman was the mother of one of the 17-year-old boys.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two handguns were recovered after being discovered in the possession of a teenage boy, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a fight at Willow Creek Apartments just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Initial reports stated two teenagers were involved in an altercation, but further investigation revealed a man and a woman were also involved.

MJPD said the two teenagers were taken into custody after fleeing from officers who arrived on the scene. Police said two handguns, both with extended magazines, were found in the possession of one of the teenagers. One of the guns was reported stolen.

Police said they are facing several charges including assault and possession of a stolen handgun.

One of the teens was on supervised release probation, according to police.

