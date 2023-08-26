Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said. Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer said the post office threw away the dress she ordered for her bridal shower.
East Nashville post office throws out woman’s bridal dress
An investigation is underway after armed men robbed a Brentwood jewelry store, police said.
Investigation underway after armed men rob Brentwood jewelry store
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Ashley Greenwood last had contact with her family on Aug. 12 and may be in Nashville, according...
Missing Rutherford Co. woman last seen on Aug. 12

Latest News

Five Covenant School responding officers and MNPD Chief John Drake were awarded state-wide...
Covenant School responding officers, MNPD police chief awarded state-wide honors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field
Mt. Juliet Police
Two handguns recovered following alleged fight involving two teens, man and mother