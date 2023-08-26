Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies

A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him his job. (WCCO, @ANMALONEY, LOCAL NEWS X, TMX, CELL PHONE STILLS,
By WCCO staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A singalong security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s sold-out show in Minneapolis, but he said something he asked fans to do cost him his job.

The fulltime software engineer took the job with the vent security company Best nearly two years ago to get closer to sports.

“I thought, ‘Well, hey, I’ll still get my exposure to football, but I won’t have to be on the TV the whole time.’ So, I’ll just get this gig,” Denker described.

Denker is a longtime “Swiftie” and was excited to see he’d been assigned to work the floor of her tour stops in Minneapolis, a position some paid thousands of dollars to have.

But there was a catch.

Being security, Denker would have to keep his back turned to the superstar.

So he had an idea.

Denker handed pieces of papers to the crowd on the night two.

“Hi, I’m not allowed to use my phone at any point tonight. Can you please take a photo of me with Taylor Swift behind me and text it to my phone number? Thank you so much, and enjoy the show,” the small signs said.

The signs also caught the attention of his employer.

“I was under the impression that what I was doing was a by-the-books way to handle this and get some memories from the night, but HR didn’t really see it that way,” Denker said.

In a statement, Best’s parent company said, “We have clear company policies to which our staff are expected [to] adhere.”

Denker said even though he believes the company reacted harshly, he has no bad blood with them.

“Ultimately, Taylor Swift was right behind me and I was aware of it,” Denker said. “So, I was having the time of my life.”

Denker’s videos on TikTok have received more than 3 million views.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer said the post office threw away the dress she ordered for her bridal shower.
East Nashville post office throws out woman’s bridal dress
An investigation is underway after armed men robbed a Brentwood jewelry store, police said.
Investigation underway after armed men rob Brentwood jewelry store
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Ashley Greenwood last had contact with her family on Aug. 12 and may be in Nashville, according...
Missing Rutherford Co. woman last seen on Aug. 12

Latest News

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning have been issued for Middle Tennessee.
First Alert Forecast: One more day of extreme heat along with some storms
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard fired after Taylor Swift selfies