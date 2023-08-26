Nashville pizza spot to give out free pizza on Sept. 5

The event falls on National Cheese Pizza Day.
Pepperoni slice
Pepperoni slice(Five Points Pizza)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In celebration of its 12th anniversary, a Nashville pizza joint is giving away free pizza.

On Sept. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., customers can stop by Five Points Pizza to grab a free cheese or pepperoni pizza slice. The event is part of its Free Slice Night and falls on National Cheese Pizza Day.

The offer is valid at its Woodland Street and Charlotte Avenue locations.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer said the post office threw away the dress she ordered for her bridal shower.
East Nashville post office throws out woman’s bridal dress
An investigation is underway after armed men robbed a Brentwood jewelry store, police said.
Investigation underway after armed men rob Brentwood jewelry store
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

Five Covenant School responding officers and MNPD Chief John Drake were awarded state-wide...
Covenant School responding officers, MNPD police chief awarded state-wide honors
Mt. Juliet Police
Two handguns recovered following alleged fight involving two teens, man and mother
Fans at Ensworth High School fan themselves to stay cool during a football game Friday night.
Fans brave the heat during Friday night high school football game
High school football fans withstood the heat as they watched rivalry teams Ensworth School...
Fans stay cool before football games