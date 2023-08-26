Nashville pizza spot to give out free pizza on Sept. 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In celebration of its 12th anniversary, a Nashville pizza joint is giving away free pizza.

On Sept. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., customers can stop by Five Points Pizza to grab a free cheese or pepperoni pizza slice. The event is part of its Free Slice Night and falls on National Cheese Pizza Day.

The offer is valid at its Woodland Street and Charlotte Avenue locations.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.