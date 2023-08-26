First Alert Forecast: An unsettled end to the weekend

Temperatures will finally be much cooler as rain and storms are expected on Sunday
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers and storms on Sunday will finally put an end the heatwave that has been plaguing the Mid State

This evening and tonight, storms can be expected in many areas. A storm or two may contain damaging winds. Temperatures will fall into the 70s overnight.

Rounds of showers and storms are expected on Sunday.
Rounds of showers and storms are expected on Sunday.(WSMV)

on Sunday, scattered showers and storms can be expected so you’ll need a raincoat. The rain will enter from West to East, and storms will stick around for the majority of the day. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds is possible. Highs will only be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Early Monday, there may be a lingering shower in the morning, otherwise, a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s is expected.

Below average highs, in the middle 80s, will last from Tuesday through Thursday. Something that bears watching is a tropical system that will impact the Gulf Coast. Most guidance shows this moving well to our East, but if anything changes, we’ll let you know.

Tropical Depression 10 will likely make landfall on the Gulf Coast next week.
Tropical Depression 10 will likely make landfall on the Gulf Coast next week.(WSMV)

Friday and Saturday will feature more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are likely.

