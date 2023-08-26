Covenant School responding officers, MNPD police chief awarded state-wide honors

The five officers and Chief John Drake were awarded the honors in Knoxville on Friday.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five Metro Nashville Police Department officers who responded to The Covenant School shooting in March and MNPD Chief John Drake were awarded state-wide honors this week.

The honors were awarded by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Knoxville on Friday. During the annual TACP conference, Officer Rex Englebert, Detective Ryan Cagle, Detective Michael Collazo, Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes and Detective Zachary Plese were named Police Officers of the Year.

Chief Drake was named Police Chief of the Year by the association and was cited for his “outstanding leadership” and “commitment to organizational excellence, community engagement and precision policing.”

