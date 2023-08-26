Broadway star Laura Osnes writing a ‘Shiny’ new chapter in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the menu of Music City’s bars, museums, and concert and sports venues, Shiners at the historic Woolworth Theatre is a saucy new addition to Nashville’s entertainment scene.

Part-musical, part-cirque acts, the adult comedy about a family of moonshiners recently reached a major milestone.

“When we hit a million in sales in the first five months, I couldn’t believe it,” said performer and show creator Chuck Wicks.

Wicks credits his co-star, seasoned soprano and two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, as one of the keys to Shiners’ success.

“I got lucky with Laura Osnes,” Wicks added. “She was sent from the heavens.”

A 15-year-Broadway veteran with six shows and multiple Hallmark movies to her credit, Osnes and her husband left New York for Tennessee when COVID shut down Broadway, and as she shared with WSMV4, her career.

“In 2021 I faced some cancel culture with a tabloid news article in the paper,” said Osnes. “The community disowned me and deserted me, and we definitely felt a need for a change. We felt we had to get out. It wasn’t even safe for me to remain in New York anymore.”

Enter Stage Right: the chance to audition for Shiners, and start writing her own songs.

“A great mentor encouraged me to write,” she explained. “He said you have a story to tell, and when you can’t do it by bringing someone else’s work to life, create your own work, and share your story. What I’m finding is so many other people need to hear the same story, and that is where the reward comes in.”

Osnes released her first EP last year; she’s currently working on part two.

She recently wrapped a Hallmark movie, is working on a Christmas project, and said she’s enjoying balance in her life with only three shows a week, compared to eight shows on Broadway.

“Being in a place where you can feel peace, no matter what’s going on in your life, is really a gift, and it’s rare, and we feel that here,” Osnes said.

“I’ve always played someone else, and now I have to play myself. The world is not perfect and people are flawed, and being so confident in who you are no matter what people say has been a huge lesson I needed to learn.”

“I still get emotional sometimes talking about some things. I’m a lot stronger than I was, and I’ve found my backbone and my fortitude and endurance. And those are all beautiful things to have to develop when you go through something difficult.”

Osnes shared this advice for others facing hard times:

Surround yourself with people who love you, no matter what. Know that every voice matters. Cut off all negative voices on social media and follow inspirational ones instead. Have a loved one screen messages and comments to provide a buffer. Don’t be afraid to start taking risks again.

Shiners is performed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at the Woolworth Theater. Go to https://www.shinersnashville.com/ for tickets and more information.

