2 Drug Task Force officers hospitalized after crashing into 18-wheeler

The officers are expected to stay in the hospital for at least a week.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Tennessee Drug Task Force officers were injured after a two-vehicle crash between their car and an 18-wheeler.

Jeffery Mathis, of Pulaski, and Jason Sexton, of Leoma, were both injured in the crash.

According to The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Mathis and Sexton were driving east on U.S. Hwy 64 West in Lawrence County.

Matthew Weigart was driving an 18-wheeler west on 64 and tried to turn left onto Waynesboro Hwy. THP said Weigart did not yield to the right of way and ended up getting hit by Mathis and Sexton.

According to THP, there are no charges.

A person with the Drug Task Force launched a GoFundMe to help their families during their “extended hospitalization and recovery.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Mathis and Sexton are expected to stay in the hospital for about seven to 10 days. To donate, click here.

